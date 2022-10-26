During a debate with Dr. Tom Sherman, Gov. Sununu said that New Hampshire “is the envy of not just New England but of the country.”
But let’s look at these facts:
1. New Hampshire ranks last in the U.S. (behind Mississippi) as the state where it is hardest to vote. New York Times, Sept. 21, 2022.
2. New Hampshire has the most restrictive abortion laws of any New England state. New York Times, Oct. 13, 2022.
3. New Hampshire continues to hollow out funding for public schools while giving increased funding to private, religious and home schools. N.H. Journal June 21, 2022.
4. New Hampshire recently missed the deadline to expand federal aid for public school lunches. Seacoastline.com, Oct. 6, 2022.
5. New Hampshire has the lowest level of funding in the country for public higher education. Students graduate with the highest average debt of any other state. More students leave New Hampshire to go to college than in any other state in the country. N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute, nhfpi.org. June 14, 2022.
6. Don Bolduc, the Republican running for U.S. Senate is a 2020 Election denier and does not support Social Security or women’s rights.
I don’t think everything is fine in New Hampshire.
Despite his mild manner, Sununu has largely enabled the extremist Republican Legislature during three long terms.
We need to vote the extremists out.
Dr. Tom Sherman for governor, and Maggie Hassan continuing as U.S. senator will bring intelligence, reason, fairness and integrity to our New Hampshire political process.