The many letters praising my opponent (in Cheshire Super District 16) are noteworthy for ignoring his support of Joe Biden and his pals in Washington, D.C.
I might suggest that this deliberate oversight will be both a short-term and long-term problem for him, and you, his potential constituents. The letter writers, and (New Hampshire) Joe, fail to criticize, or even mention, (D.C.) Joe Biden’s energy policies that have devastated your New Hampshire gasoline bills, your New Hampshire electric bills and your New Hampshire heating bills.
The doubling of your gasoline and your heating oil prices, leaving aside your staggering electric bill, are a wake-up call that my opponent’s supporters in Washington need their wake-up call. If we don’t ring their alarm clock, who will?
I have proposed that, at a minimum, we Granite Staters could, and should, take some control of our future by taking more control of our energy right here in New Hampshire; maybe Seabrook 2, more Quebec hydro and/or LNG pipelines and storage.
They won’t reduce our heating, gasoline or electric bills this winter, but I would feel warmer, right away, if I knew we (at least) had a plan, some plan, for the future. D.C. Joe is a disaster, as are his supporters in New Hampshire. We need to start by admitting that before we can make the necessary changes in Concord.
FRED WARD
Stoddard
(This writer is the Republican candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 16.)