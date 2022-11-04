Next Tuesday is the day to stand up for your rights and privileges as an American citizen. It’s a day to choose according to your wants and needs.
I want my taxes to be lower. I want inflation to not be a problem. I want the world to be healthy. I could continue in a long list. So could you. I will keep in mind my “wants,” but are these the most important needs for our country right now?
I need to have my rights protected, as a woman and a citizen. I need to know I live in a country where democracy reigns. I need to live where the populace is kind to one another, where each person counts and takes responsibility for the goodness that should prevail to make our country a better place. I need to not be afraid to go out in public, or to school, for fear of being shot. I need to stop hearing political attack ads, and hear more about what each candidate can do to make our country a better place.
We all need for each one of us to take this responsibility of voting very seriously. Make sure you know who you are voting for. If you don’t know anything about a candidate, don’t vote for that position — you may get far worse than you think you have. Vote for those who say they will work with others — one person alone, cannot make inflation go away or lower the cost of living — no matter how they present themselves. Vote with a clear head; don’t let anger and hatred rule your brain!
Please, use your vote to make this a more caring and humane world. Forget political parties. Vote for a person with intelligence, one who works unselfishly for others, and sees beyond the present. Vote.