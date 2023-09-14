We’re still several months away from the New Hampshire primary, but one Republican has already earned my vote. There is nothing so valuable as the truth, and there is no candidate who tells the truth quite as well as Gov. Chris Christie.
Gov. Christie tells the truth about our out-of-control national debt and the need to enact serious spending and, yes, entitlement reforms to get things back under control for future generations.
He tells the truth about local prosecutors who have warped “criminal justice reform” into shorthand for letting violent criminals terrorize neighborhoods and businesses across the country. He tells the truth about the need to use National Guard troops to secure the border and stop the deadly flow of fentanyl into our communities.
And he tells the hardest truth of all for some Republicans these days — Donald Trump caused the Jan. 6 riot, schemed to overturn a free and fair election, and is unfit to hold office ever again.
As a two-term Republican governor of deep-blue New Jersey, Chris Christie knows how to work with people he disagrees with and still deliver results for the people. Even with Democratic majorities in the state legislature, Gov. Christie balanced the budget without increasing taxes, made significant reforms to and investments in policing, and championed an all-of-the-above energy approach.
The 2024 GOP field is full of amateurs, has-beens and wannabe celebrities. Gov. Christie has proven that he has the experience to do the job, the ability to win tough races, and the commitment to bringing the country together — not pushing it further apart — that all of our leaders should share.
The truth is, Gov. Christie deserves your vote. Join me in supporting him next January.