Donovan Fenton, a Democrat, is running for the state Senate in District 10, which covers Keene and several other towns.
I have known Donovan for most of his life, so I was surprised when someone asked me if he was related to Bruce Fenton. There have been questions and confusion due to both of them having the same surname. I can assure you there is no relation.
Bruce Fenton is running in the Republican primary for Maggie Hassan’s seat in the U.S. Senate. He moved to New Hampshire as part of the Free State Project. He has identified himself as a libertarian, a Bitcoin advocate, and believes democracy is “a poor and overhyped system.”
Donovan Fenton is my choice for Senate District 10. He is a proven leader, respected business owner and father of young children. He and his wife, Jackie, have grown up here and chose to raise their family here.
As your state representative, Donovan has worked on issues people really care about, such as childcare access and cost, strengthening public education, climate change, affordable/available housing, reproductive rights and sensible gun legislation. He is committed to continue to fight for the residents of Senate District 10 and the state as a whole.
Vote for Donovan Fenton for state Senate on primary day, Sept. 13.