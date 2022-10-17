It is Democracy itself that is on the ballot in this election. Will we elect those who understand and cherish the freedoms defined by our Constitution or those who believe it constrains their personal interests? Perhaps in seeing now many among us apparently doubt the Constitution’s value, some reappreciation of the Founders’ principles may remind us of our values in considering — carefully — who we elect and why.
In their abhorrence of the authoritarian rule of European monarchs, the colonial Founding Fathers, 250 years ago, adopted three elementary principles, as timely then as now: 1. All men are created equal. 2. Truth, as established, and its integrity — not money — informs all collective undertakings, as in law and governance. And 3. No one, but no one, is above the law as established by common consent.
These principles underscored the rules of political engagement that they hammered out in the Constitution and central to its acceptance, most particularly, are the five freedoms defined in the First Amendment. These defined the social dimensions of this democracy as the freedoms of: speech, the press, religion, peaceful public assembly and redress of grievance, each as always within the bounds of truth and integrity.
The rules of the Constitution, set in these principles, have not only stood the test of time as the bedrock of this democracy, but have shown the world how functional democracy works. Nor has its strength and value been diminished by the astonishing more recent expansion of knowledge about who we are, and about the history and character of the planet upon which we depend for our every need.
We now know that we humans are all “out of Africa,” that our planet’s resources are limited and that the planet is itself a dynamic body affected even by our own activities. And we now realize that using its resources as if limitless seriously risks our children’s future. Understanding these fundamental realities of life is now as important as appreciating the importance of the founding principles of this democracy.
And it is now, in this election, our duty as electors to choose representatives who understand their role in representing us not as subjects in an autocracy but as players in this, our democracy. Its needs are demanding in education and in the professional expertise needed to navigate the increasing complexities of these United States and the world of today.