The track record of recent Democratic state representatives serving Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hancock and other nearby towns is not particularly good.
Dan Pickering, who was elected in 2018 and 2020 to represent Hillsborough District 3, resigned suddenly in November 2021, almost a year before his term expired, and shortly thereafter abandoned Hancock for some other town. He offered no explanation to his constituents; hardly anyone knew he was gone.
Following her move to Francestown in 2019, Stephanie Hyland was elected in 2020 to represent Hillsborough District 38, but, like Pickering, she quit mid-stream, citing “mishandling” of the legislative session, leaving her duties unfulfilled. Again, no explanation or apology to those she represented.
And, in an egregious dereliction of duty, Hillsborough District 38 Rep. Chris Balch, the wooden boat builder and “environmentalist” (some would say eco-terrorist) has been in the news recently, charged with spiking trees on New Hampshire state land and land owned by the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests.
These three examples tell the story of local Democrats who didn’t get their way, so they quit or threw a tantrum. Is this the representation you want? Is Molly Howard, Democrat candidate for District 31, with a listed residence in Lebanon and more recently Hancock, the next interloper?
On the other side of the ledger, Jim Fedolfi, Jim Creighton, Riche Colcombe and Jarvis Adams are longtime residents who are committed to their towns and to representing the people of their districts (30 and 31). They will show determination, staying power, common sense, and will abide by state law.
I will vote for Jarvis Adams, who is running in my district, and I hope you will vote for the Republican candidates running in yours. Our region deserves reliable, responsible leadership.