I am writing in response to the letter from Patience Stoddard in the Oct. 19 Sentinel (“Why voting party and policy matters”), in which she advises independent voters to vote for a party rather than an individual. She then goes on to instruct us to vote for one particular party.
She neatly avoids any discussion of costs and taxes in her simplistic explanations. I am a proud independent voter and I have no intention of changing. As intended by the Founding Fathers, I will continue to vote for the individual who I feel is best suited for each office among the candidates for that office, or I will write in another name.
I suggest that the reason there are now many more voters registered as independent than there are those registered as either Republican or Democrat is due to dissatisfaction with both major political parties. That may also explain why, since 1928, only one person has been elected to follow a president from the same party, not including presidents who were elected to multiple terms or vice-presidents who stepped in when the president died or resigned. That one was George H.W. Bush.
Both parties are focused on power rather than what is best for the American people. New administrations, at both state and federal levels, spend too much time undoing what was done by their predecessors. Partisan gridlock, rather than compromise, has been the norm in Washington since Gingrich and Clinton. We live in the era where “My party is always right and your party is always wrong, even when we do the same things.”
If you have any doubt about that, consider the outrage from both parties when the other party uses underhanded political games to block nominations to the Supreme Court, then vote on strict party lines. They both do it. You are blind if your reaction is that “my party’s” actions were legitimate and “the other party’s” behavior was not.