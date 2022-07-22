In full disclosure, I am a registered Democrat. However, I did not vote for President Biden because I saw and feared then, in terms of his health and mental fitness, what many see now.
With the nation’s economy suffering from inflation, the likes of which we have not seen in over 40 years and a recession likely, we are faced with what surely looks like the definition of insanity; “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”
Rep. Kuster has largely voted in lock-step with President Biden. She has been little more than a place-holder in our congressional district for almost 10 years. She is part of the problem. As a lawyer she may be a legal scholar, but she has no demonstrated business or economic acumen.
Conversely, a recognized economic scholar, former secretary of the Treasury, director of the National Economic Council under two Democratic presidents and an influential Democrat, Larry Summers, has taken President Biden and, by extension, the Democrat-controlled Congress to task. He believes that President Biden’s economic policies — Putin, the pandemic and other red herrings aside — are largely responsible for the current inflationary spiral.
While many states, communities and individuals drink from the trough of free-flowing federal monies, I am reminded of a quote from Alexis de Tocqueville; “The American republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.” I fear that day is close.
We are in dire need of someone new to represent us in Washington. Someone who is a leader, independent-minded and who has first-hand business and economic understanding through hands-on, day-to-day involvement in the operation of a successful business.
It seems as though Rep. Kuster’s visits to our district typically occur when she is doing as de Tocqueville suggested, bribing the public by giving the public back its money; Larry Summers and his inflation concerns be damned.
I support George Hansel for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District. He is someone who understands economics, is an independent thinker, is willing to tell you what he thinks as opposed to what he thinks you want to hear. He is ready to get to work for us. Please do not continue with the insanity.
Vote for George Hansel for New Hampshire 2nd Congressional District.