I’m writing in support of Jeff Dickler, candidate for state representative for Cheshire 18, covering the towns of Rindge, Jaffrey and Dublin.
Although Jeff and Deni Dickler have only lived in Rindge for five years, they have had a great impact on our community. If, at times, that impact challenges assumptions about the direction of our community, we are all the better for asking questions about the things that matter most to us. It may not always feel comfortable, but really talking things out and trying to find common ground is a healthy path to success for communities confronted with challenges related to growth.
Jeff is the kind of guy who gets things done. He has taken over the leadership of the Democratic Party in Rindge and encouraged us to be brave in supporting our candidates and the values we cherish most. He has organized us so that we have teams supporting candidate door knocking, sign deployment and more!
In the weekends that I’ve spent knocking on doors with Jeff, I’ve grown to appreciate and admire how refreshingly truthful and genuinely curious he is about what the constituents who kindly give us their time think about what role the state of New Hampshire should play in our lives. He asks them what policies related to schools, clean energy, health care, and the economy would make a difference and he listens.
My optimism about the future has been revived since accompanying Jeff on these travels through town, one door at a time.