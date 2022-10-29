Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here are a few things to remember when you go to the polls.
One hundred percent of House Republicans voted NO for the following:
COVID relief;
$1,400 checks;
Child care tax credits;
Lower health care premiums;
Capping insulin at $35 per month on Medicare;
Lower prescription drug costs;
Stopping gas price gouging;
Lowering inflation.
Liz Cheney, one of the most conservative Republican representatives in Washington, has publicly appealed to voters to vote for Democrats if you care about saving our country and our democracy. Make no mistake, our democracy is on the ballot and your vote matters.The freedoms we have and want for our children and grandchildren cannot be taken for granted. They are, and will continue to be, threatened by extremist Republicans.
Jan. 6 is a day we must never forget and never want to see again. This election and your vote could determine that possibility. Madeline Albright said it well. “The temptation is powerful to close our eyes and wait for the worst to pass, but history tells us that for freedom to survive, it must be defended, and that if lies are to stop, they must be exposed.”
Your vote can make the difference. Your vote can determine the kind of country our children and grandchildren will grow up in. Please vote for Democrats on Nov. 8.