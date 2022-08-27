In the face of tremendous adversity and obstruction, the Democrats have persevered, passing a historic bill (now signed into law) that will benefit us all on the critical issues of health, climate and taxes.
At the state and local levels, it is now up to all concerned citizens to vote for Democrats in our upcoming primary and general elections. Let’s do our part to bring some sorely needed balance to our political landscape and right the ship that has been attacked and nearly sunk by the Republican Party under the corrosive influence of the former president.
A vote for the Republican Party is a vote for increasing autocracy, restrictions on constitutional rights, and bitter retribution. A vote for the Democratic Party is a vote for rights and responsibilities, accountability and the democratic ideals that have guided the United States to some of its finest achievements.
Your Democratic vote this fall can advance health care access for all of us, a clean and sustainable environment now and into the future, and support for our public education system. We must use our voices, conviction and compassion to build on the promise of the Inflation Reduction Act locally, and help New Hampshire and our country move forward.
As President Joe Biden has urged, let’s prove that democracy still works in America.