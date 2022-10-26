On Nov. 8, I am asking for the voters in Harrisville, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury and Sullivan to return me to the N.H. House. Beyond your vote, I am asking for a partnership, working to restore right sized government and get us back on the right track. We need to break the grip of politicians that are bought by dark money funneled through groups like Americans for Prosperity, Citizens United and One Nation.
When I first arrived in Concord two years ago, my best advice was from then Minority Leader Renny Cushing, “Vote your constituents, vote your conscience.” This was in marked contrast to the Republicans who were under the thumb of the libertarians controlling the purse strings for the party. Any Republican who dared to vote against big oil or failed to attack our public schools was asking for a primary. These shenanigans went so far as Republicans defending and hiding a group of 13 secessionists. Perhaps they all broke their oath of office in advocating insurrection. At a minimum it was a blatant example of placing party loyalty over the people they were elected to serve.
I place our hope in a blue wave to wash the corruption out of Concord. We cannot allow good legislation to be vetoed by a fickle governor who is little more than an empty suit stuffed with lobbyist dollars. Fair school funding, affordable prescription costs, women’s reproductive rights, justice for all regardless of skin color or who they choose to love, energy costs and environmental protection; these are all on the line this election, and you can stand up for our community by voting blue up and down the ticket.
Please vote for Tom Sherman to restore integrity to the Governor’s Office. A vote for Cinde Warmington as executive councilor will support a woman’s right to choose. A vote for Donovan Fenton gives us a senator that intimately understands the needs of workers, families and small business. But they can’t do it alone. I urge every reader to help restore democracy in Concord. Canvass, phone bank or donate what you can. At least urge your friends and neighbors to dig beneath the slogans and name calling to discover what is at stake this election. I’ll see you at the polls on Nov. 8. Together, we all win.
In solidarity,
LUCIUS PARSHALL, Marlborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 10 in the N.H. House and is a candidate in the new District 8.)