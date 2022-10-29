Surging gas prices, rising food prices, higher energy costs, taxes, uncertainty and stress. These are all things that have come to the forefront of our political discussions over the last year and a half. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. With stagnant wages and low confidence in our economy, the only solution is the ballot box.
Many of these issues are federal, but they trickle down to the state level in many ways. Our state representatives, executive council and governor all have a hand to play. The current climate indicates to me and many other voters that we should vote for candidates that support lower gas prices by opening up our energy options, reasonable spending and no new taxes. The candidate I am choosing to support for state representative in District 31 is Jarvis Adams. He supports us.
Jarvis Adams is a 4th-generation New Hampshire native. He not only cares deeply for his town and state, but also for his country. He is a huge advocate for First Amendment rights which is particularly important these days. He supports the New Hampshire Advantage — no sales or income tax. He wants to free up energy to help lower our costs at home.
Most importantly, he has a deep connection and interest in the towns of Greenfield and Hancock. This is important because we know where his heart is. He will make decisions for us, not for Concord or Washington.
On Nov. 8, I am asking you to please consider voting for our passionate, local, hometown guy — Jarvis Adams.