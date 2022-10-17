Recently, Republicans across the country have indicated support for a 15-week abortion ban.
In the months since the fall of Roe v. Wade, we’ve already seen gut-wrenching stories about pregnant people unable to access necessary care. People with uterine infections, ectopic pregnancies, and carrying pregnancies with fetal abnormalities, are being forced to continue pregnancies that are potentially deadly because they cannot access abortion care.
Poor folks are also more at risk, as they struggle to raise the money necessary for an abortion procedure before they are too far into their pregnancy. If they cannot find the necessary funds in time, they are forced either to break the law and put their lives at risk by accessing a potentially unsafe illegal abortion, or pay even more to travel long distances to out-of-state clinics.
Abortion bans are going to kill pregnant people. They will disproportionately impact Black, Latinx, Indigineous, poor and queer folks, as they always have.
Republicans want to bring all of this danger, anxiety and heartache to New Hampshire.
This past legislative session, the N.H. GOP worked tirelessly to roll back reproductive rights. The 2021 budget, passed by a Republican majority and signed into law by Gov. Sununu, included the state’s first ever gestational abortion ban and mandatory ultrasound requirement for all abortion care.
Republicans also introduced bills to allow the biological father of an unborn child to petition the court for an injunction prohibiting the biological mother from having an abortion (HB 1181); to prohibit a doctor from performing an abortion after detecting a fetal heartbeat and punish them if they were found to violate this injunction (HB 1477); and to allow health care workers to refuse to provide contraception, sterilization or abortion care (HB 1080).
In contrast, Democrats not only fought back against these extremist measures, they also introduced bills like the Access to Abortion Care Act and New Hampshire’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment, aimed at enshrining access to reproductive rights into state statute and the state constitution.
The N.H. GOP is waging a war against reproductive rights. It will have deadly results. Access to abortion care is a civil rights issue and a gender justice issue, and we must vote Democrat so that the GOP isn’t allowed to turn back the clock and put our fellow Granite Staters at risk.
SHAUN FILIAULT and
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
Keene
(These writers, both candidates for N.H. House, are chair and vice chair, respectively, of the Keene Democrats.)