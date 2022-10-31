There is an election soon that will determine our will to provide a clean,healthy and safe future for our children and grandchildren. Despite what the fossil-fuel party says, climate change is an existential problem for humanity. We are running out of time to fix it.
There is only one political party that is willing to expose the fossil fuel industry as the most harmful industry on earth, and it is the Democratic Party.
We must immediately take action to reduce our consumption of fossil fuels or the planet will continue to heat up, burning huge swaths of forest, cooking the oceans and turning them into acid baths for shellfish and making many cities uninhabitable.
The breadbaskets of the world are becoming too hot to grow food. New Hampshire’s maple syrup production is moving north. Our maple trees are being replaced by Southern tree species.
The seas are rising, invading coastal cities and towns around the globe. The ice at both poles is melting, raising sea levels and change weather patterns.
We must ask ourselves: Do we owe future generations clean air, clean oceans, food accessibility, a stable society? And what can we do as individuals to ensure a healthy planet for future generations?
Your vote counts. Our grandchildren deserve a safe healthy future. Vote blue.