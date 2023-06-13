Congratulations to Sentinel visual journalist Hannah Schroeder for being a member of the 2023 Class of Editor & Publisher Shooting Stars. Schroeder is one of just 15 photojournalists to receive the award, and will be featured in the national magazine’s June issue.
The Sentinel has continued a long tradition of showcasing photography over the last half century by establishing full-time staff positions.Wally Baker, back in the 1960s and ’70s, made sure he came back with a “fresh picture” every day to put in the daily newspaper. He reminded Michael Moore and me, each time we ran into him, of this fact and suggested politely we submit two fresh photos each day since there were two of us! Wally worked darkroom magic out of a small closet on the first floor of the paper.
Along the journey, besides Moore and myself, were gifted photojournalists like Medora Hebert, Bill Gnade and Traci Ruest.
The darkroom moved to a larger room upstairs. There was a staff of 2½ photographers at the peak.
Color photography hit the newspaper first in the Monadnock Observer magazine and later in the daily paper in the ’90s. Digital photography started in 2006 when I started using a digital camera, having become allergic to darkroom chemistry. My hands were saved and the rest is history. Videography came forward with the launch of the paper’s website. The paper, under strong leadership, kept up with the times despite a tight budget.
With challenging revenue sources hitting all newspapers around the country the paper now invites the community to join in with wonderful nature shots. This is a good thing.
There is no doubt in my mind The Sentinel is a much stronger newspaper having embraced the power of visual content for more than half a century. Photojournalism should play a strong role into the future for the success of papers as it reaches into the human experience like no words can.
We hope the paper is here for decades to come shining bright for area readership. Please continue to support a crucial part of our community that is still one of the best ways to inform and enrich us. For more information on making a financial donation please go to: www.sentinelsource.com/support/
Again, congratulations to Hannah Schroeder for her recent recognition.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?