The roundabout currently under construction at Key Road and Winchester Street has already improved traffic flow appreciably, even though not all lanes are open and the safety markers require a little extra vigilance.
The roundabout will perform even more successfully when work is done, with one exception. Part of the “lubrication” that helps traffic flow is when drivers use their turn signals correctly and appropriately. This takes more than just an understanding of traffic laws. It’s also about working in cooperation with other drivers to be safe and courteous.
It is not the intent of this letter to give instruction in turn-signal use. For that see New Hampshire RSA, Title XXI, Chapter 265, Rules of the Road. However, as a reminder: The right turn signal is required when exiting a roundabout, but it is useful to use a left signal to indicate that you are staying in the circle, too, until you intend to exit, at which point your right signal comes on. Thus it could be that you’d use both your left turn signal and right turn signal in rapid succession when navigating a roundabout.
Timing is important, since distances are short. And timing is short, too, so being clear and precise about where you intend to go is helpful for others to plan their movements accordingly.