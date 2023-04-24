Recently, legal settlements have been reached in lawsuits by state and local governments against a variety of large corporations whose actions contributed to the opiate overdose crisis.
While the purveyor of OxyContin, Perdue Pharma, is the most infamous of these companies, they did not act alone. Nor is Perdue the only company being held accountable: from manufacturers to distributors to consulting firms, each entity that knowingly participated is now paying toward settlements totaling $56 billion, to be meted out over 10-18 years.
Having lost my fiancé to overdose, along with so many others of my generation, it does not bring me happiness to see these settlements. Money won’t bring Kory back, and I find it abhorrent that a corporation can just write a check for the devastation it caused and continue doing business.
But this is what we have. Blood money.
Our challenge now is to use this money to stem the tide of overdose deaths. We must address the humanitarian disaster that big pharma and its network so callously created, which was exacerbated by policies that focus on criminalizing addiction at the expense of harm reduction.
While this is not an easy task, we can at least be informed by hindsight. We have decades of evidence and lessons learned. Money may be what’s on offer, but our wealth is in our knowledge.
As we move forward in designing programs to be funded by this money, I believe we should be incorporating the knowledge of all of our community members.
As a longtime community organizer, and now as a state legislator, I am committed to bringing the voices of those personally affected by substance use and overdose to the table. In this work, I’ve helped to organize and win critical battles at the state and federal level in support of harm reduction and medically assisted treatment on the federal level.
Through this experience, I have learned that it is vital to listen closely to the voices of those who have been most affected by the overdose crisis, to share and uplift the stories of everyday people whose experiences are so raw and unique and valuable.
With that in mind, I am asking our city leaders to facilitate public listening sessions where the vast knowledge and experiences of those directly impacted by the overdose crisis may be heard and incorporated into the broader plan concerning the use of opioid settlement resources.