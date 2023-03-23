Thank you, Mike Steffen, for your letter on March 14 (“Believe Russia, not Ukraine, US”). Yes, the full details around the Nord Stream pipeline bombing (read: https://tinyurl.com/2aqsb4ns; watch: https://youtu.be/dQkH288vBhQ) and the Ukraine-Russia war merit full exposure. Please watch Dennis Kucinich, Tulsi Gabbard and Rand Paul speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial at an anti-war rally a few weeks ago (see www.youtube.com/live/duKeWROIp — Y — starting at 2:32:00 mark). From Kucinich’s speech:
“In blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, this government has deliberately circumvented Article One of the U.S. Constitution, the authority of Congress, to make war; it has violated international criminal law by conspiring to commit acts of sabotage and violence on the high seas. It has used illegal and unconstitutional means to destroy the energy resources needed to protect millions of people in Europe during winter and then to profit from its illegal actions by selling energy to Europe at a four to six times markup. It has done so blatantly, cynically, simultaneously taking credit for the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, and then denying any role in it. I speak directly to those responsible: Thanks to a courageous journalist, Seymour Hersh, we know what each of you did at the Nord Stream Pipelines, Mr. President, Mr. Secretary of State, Mr. National Security Advisor and Madame Under Secretary of State. And we will not rest until you are held accountable by Congress, by the International Criminal Court, and by the American people at the next election for your reprehensible conduct which has debased our Constitution, undermined the Rule of Law and, in our name, committed an Act of War that threatened the peace of the world and the stability of our own nation.”
We would only add that the act was also highly immoral. We believe the situation is so grave that it is sufficient cause, as stated in Article II Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, for initiating impeachment proceedings against Biden and any and all in his Cabinet who were involved in the decision making in this debacle.
It is also time we end unsanctioned CIA and other black ops that have caused so much violence and suffering in our world over the past several decades.
If you agree with this letter, please consider sending it to your senators and representatives.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.