I urge Rep. Kuster to become a cosponsor for H. Res. 77, and to help the USA to embrace the goals and provisions of bringing the world back from the brink of nuclear destruction.
I count myself lucky, born in 1944, that not quite all of my life has been spent in the age of nuclear weapons of war, but most citizens of the planet were born after the U.S. dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
That threat was emphasized by the times in elementary school when we practiced hiding under our desks as the government’s plan for protecting ourselves from a nuclear attack, and being made to watch many films showing the blasts and mushroom clouds of nuclear tests.
We all recognize this as folly today, and the majority of nations in the world have declared, through the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, that possessing, threatening to use, and using such weapons is now contrary to international law. Shamefully, the U.S. has not signed on to this treaty.
We need to regain the worldwide relief when, in 1982, after more than a million people gathered peacefully in New York’s Central Park to demand it, Reagan and Gorbachev agreed to end nuclear testing. Other meaningful treaties followed to reduce nuclear arsenals. Tensions mounting with Russia over the Ukraine invasion and war require more nuclear restraint than ever.
Please join me in urging Rep. Annie Kuster (phone her office at 202-225-5206) to become a cosponsor of H. Res. 77.
