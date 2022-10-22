Sometimes you have to wonder who makes the decisions about the retail options in Keene. Does Keene have a city planner? A planning board that actually takes into account the overall well-being of the city?
I would like to know how the decision was made to put Hobby Lobby in the West Street shopping center. There are probably a score of reasons why this was a bad decision, but here are two of them.
First, what is the city’s commitment to the economic well-being of the retail establishments already functioning in the city. In the West Street shopping area, we already have Joanne’s Fabric, and over a third of the store is well stocked with craft supplies.
More striking, I remember the battles that raged over the creation of Monadnock Marketplace years ago. Ultimately, the city allowed the development of this area and put Michael’s Arts and Crafts Store at the very entrance, on the right.
So what will become of these stores? If you need an illustration, try going into Price Chopper across the street. A beautiful, clean, well-stocked market, which is almost empty every day. Because, well, we need Market Basket, don’t we?
Does the city even care? Haven’t we seen enough economic destruction from the pandemic alone? Now the introduction of a redundant retail option will just damage more of our own established stores.
And, to add insult to injury, what do we know about the corporate life of Hobby Lobby? Here are just two excerpts from Wikipedia:
“A Christian-owned company, Hobby Lobby incorporates American conservative values and Christian media.[4][5] David Green, the son of a preacher,[6] declares on the Hobby Lobby web site, ‘Honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with Biblical principles.’ ”
“The business and its owners have been the subject of controversies and scandals including accusations of antisemitism, homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, attempts to evangelize public schools, ‘efforts to deny access to contraceptives for employees,’ ‘discrimination and illegally smuggled artifacts to endangering employees during the coronavirus pandemic.’ ”
Very Christian, indeed. There is no way I will ever step foot in this store, first out of loyalty to Michael’s and secondly, out of loyalty to my own values and beliefs.