In looking ahead to the Sept. 13 Democratic primary, I would like to call particular attention to two candidates: Donovan Fenton for Senate District 10 and Shaun Filiault for House District 7 (Keene Ward 2).
I have had the privilege of serving with Donovan Fenton for the past two years in the N.H. House. His commitment is to both the solid Democratic platform and to serving the needs of our working families. Of specific note is his sponsorship of two bills that address the importance of adequate day care in getting New Hampshire back to work. While the Republican opposition, sadly, defeated both these bills, my hope is that they are reintroduced in a next term into a Senate that is more friendly to New Hampshire families.
As I serve on the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee, I know how desperately we need to encourage statewide green economics. I support Donovan’s sponsorship of a bill to encourage more electric vehicles in New Hampshire. Currently those vehicles are being shipped to other states, thanks to New Hampshire’s unsupportive and unfriendly business positions. But we can change that in November.
Shaun Filiault is a well-known name in Cheshire County. I know Shaun as a dependable voice for such values as women’s reproductive rights, climate justice, fair funding for our schools and also ensuring that we protect all our neighbors, regardless of race, fortune or sexual preference. Shaun was obviously raised to value community involvement, so it is no surprise to see his mark on everything from bike paths to school boards, along with his involvement with many civic organizations.
Shaun has carefully outlined his policy differences with his opponent, but he also understands the importance of advancing our entire Democratic platform, and has promised to support the eventual Democratic primary victor. This sense of fairness is a good measure of his character, which I also applaud.
Both Donovan and Shaun are proven and tirelessly crusaders for Democratic ideals and will dependably bring a sorely needed perspective of young working people to Concord. As candidates, they will be invaluable additions to a Democratic ticket committed to restoring the New Hampshire advantage fairly to all people of our beloved state.
LUCIUS PARSHALL
Marlborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 10 in the N.H. House and is a candidate in the new District 8.)