I am running for representative in Cheshire District 15 with three concerns: freedom, truth and justice.
Freedom: In January 2022, Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,016 likely voters and found that for Democratic voters:
55 percent would support fines for Americans who refused the COVID shots.
59 percent would favor confining Americans who refused the COVID shots.
48 percent thought governments should be able to fine or imprison those who question the efficacy of vaccines.
29 percent favored taking children away from parents who refused the shots!
Thankfully, healthy majorities of Republican and unaffiliated voters disagreed with these anti-freedom, anti-American and wrong-headed policies. This was the reason I became a Republican, and am running for representative.
Truth: Sen. Ron Johnson defined the COVID cartel: “It is the Biden administration, it’s the federal health agencies, it’s big pharma, it’s the legacy corporate mainstream media, and it’s the big tech social media giants. That is the COVID cartel. They’re the ones that have sabotaged early treatment. They’re the ones that have done the censoring that have limited freedom of speech ...”
In early April 2021 I wrote “These are the Reasons I Will Not Be Taking the COVID Shots.” It was rejected by all mainstream print publications. Finally six weeks later, I found GraniteGrok, who accepted it. It is still a great read.
In March 2022, similarly, only GraniteGrok posted “COVID Truth and Reconciliation,” which summarized the results of two years of medical malfeasance locally.
To stay informed, you could subscribe to Children’s Health Defense (free) or follow some of these courageous doctors: Merritt, McCullough, Yeadon, Malone, Mercola, Risch, Kory … for statistical analysis, try expose-news.com.
Justice: The Sounds of Silence. When did you last hear a politician promoting COVID “vaccines”? They now know that the “vaccines” have been an expensive disaster. Yet I have not heard one apology from a U.S. politician, nor from a medical administrator who coerced us into taking these poisons.
They broke at least four of 10 Nuremberg Code precepts for medical experiments. 1) no coercion; 2) no alternatives; 7) provision for the injured; 10) closing a failing experiment.
Half our country was taken in by this government-run psychological operation. Like Nuremberg, there should be prosecution of the worst: leaders, doctors and journalists.
COVID medical malfeasance has been recognized as a crime against humanity. Democrats are more at fault, but RINOs are also culpable. About COVID frauds, both parties remain silent.
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF
Keene