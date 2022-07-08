I have seen many Supreme Court justices come and go over the years, but I have never before seen actual criminals don the robes of supreme judicial power.
During their congressional confirmation hearings, the three Trump-appointed justices testified under sworn oath that Roe v. Wade was “settled law.” The second they later voted to overturn Roe, however, they revealed they had perjured themselves by lying and deceiving Congress. Their votes on Roe prove that they didn’t actually believe Roe was “settled law,” but they testified to Congress that it was anyway.
Lying under oath is a criminal offense, for which Trump’s judicial appointees should be immediately removed from the court. But in our rapidly deteriorating “democracy,” we know this will never happen, just as we know that the monstrous Jan. 6 criminal liar who appointed them belongs in maximum security for the rest of his life, but will never see the inside of a jail cell — enjoying instead gilded Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago splendor, supplemented by endless golf courses where he cheats with friendly “Trump bumps” back onto the fairway by his Secret Service detail.
Always a winner.
The majestic Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill is now an empty shell, containing only a religious radical right rubber stamp. Courtesy of Trump, the Supreme Court it contains has a rotten core and has lost any claim to honor or legitimacy. Inflation, $5 gas and fanatical Republican born-again religious poison patriotism, backed by colossal Citizens United dark money, will guarantee Trump’s re-election in 2024.
Church and state, to the horror of our Founding Fathers, are no longer separate. Save your coat hangers — the black wire ones.