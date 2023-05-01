I was recently amongst an embarrassingly small crowd gathered to hear former Gov. Chris Christie. The governor of The Sopranos state mocked President Trump and his chances at a third White House win. Also in attendance was Mayor George Hansel, who took the time to greet every person in the room other than myself. If we were stuck in an elevator together, I’d have a better chance at a conversation with a cockroach than our ceremonial leader.
As a recently incarcerated insurrectionist, I should expect cold shoulders. I remember obsessing over The Keene Sentinel Facebook comments as I was agonizing in the final stages of my alcoholism, believing I deserve everything I have coming to me.
You know who thinks I shouldn’t have gone to prison? The judge that sent me there. During a court appearance last Friday, she stated on the record that she believes she lacked the legal authority to incarcerate me. Discussions are underway between the judge, prosecutor and my attorney regarding “reversing my sentence.”
All of this is ridiculous, almost as ridiculous as sending a misdemeanor first offender to prison. Naturally the instigators who stole the election collaborate and point the finger at Trump. They leave delusional alternatives like Chris Christie and hucksters such as George Hansel graveling for reassurance. Not going to happen.
This is MAGA country and if you were/are naïve enough to believe that Jan. 6 was a rebellion, then it’s important to remember that insurrection cannot exist without tyranny.