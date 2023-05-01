I was recently amongst an embarrassingly small crowd gathered to hear former Gov. Chris Christie. The governor of The Sopranos state mocked President Trump and his chances at a third White House win. Also in attendance was Mayor George Hansel, who took the time to greet every person in the room other than myself. If we were stuck in an elevator together, I’d have a better chance at a conversation with a cockroach than our ceremonial leader.

Recommended for you