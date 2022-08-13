Although it’s mostly against my better judgment to do so, I simply must write again.
L.M. Stewart, in your first letter, your statement regarding not bullying Trump and the GOP came across as in support of Donald Trump, in my opinion, whether you intended it or not. Then, in your second letter, you say you only used Trump as an example of why it is wrong to bully.
Taking my response as hate is wrong: It sprung from my disbelief that someone would invoke Donald Trump, of all people, to bolster their point about anti-bullying and kindness, which makes no sense considering his own history of bullying and being very unkind to so many people, some of whom actually gave up their careers and livelihoods due to his bullying.
I am sorry, but with all due respect, you could not have chosen a worse litmus test to make your point. Quite frankly, in my opinion, any portrayal of Trump as some kind of victim is insulting. Violence? You mean like the kind caused by his hateful rhetoric and untrue claims that led up to Jan. 6, culminating in the deaths of several people? Children have been watching and listening to him too.
To say it is wrong to bully someone who is so guilty of bullying others themselves, whether just as an example or not, seemed like giving a pass in one instance and calling it out in another, again whether intended or not. I did, in fact, read your entire letter, and maybe it was wrong to not acknowledge your point regarding bullying and suicide, as you are correct; bullying is wrong. By ANYONE, especially those in positions of power who should be setting the example!
My frustration regarding the seeming hypocrisy of someone who appeared to support Trump, having dismissed his own bullying through omission, and now calling out his being bullied, led to my generalization of those supporters in a negative way, for which I do apologize.