The term narcissism has been bandied about lately and it has been commonly associated with Donald Trump. A close look at the meaning of narcissism will help determine if Trump meets the criteria for this condition.
People who are narcissistic have the following characteristics:
An unreasonably high sense of self-importance and require constant, excessive admiration.
Feel that they deserve privileges and special treatment.
Expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements.
Make achievements and talents seem bigger than they are.
Are preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty or the perfect mate.
Believe they are superior to others and can only spend time with or be understood by equally special people.
Are critical of and look down on people they feel are not important.
Expect special favors and expect other people to do what they want without questioning them.
Take advantage of others to get what they want.
Have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others.
Are envious of others and believe others envy them.
Behave in an arrogant way, brag a lot and come across as conceited.
Insist on having the best of everything — for instance, the best car or office. (www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662)
A narcissist is selfish, vain, and a glutton for attention. They don’t understand or care about others’ feelings. They are convinced they are special, and need others to acknowledge it.
The word narcissism comes from a mythical Greek youth who couldn’t pull himself away from his own reflection. Narcissus was beautiful. Narcissists, on the other hand, don’t have to be beautiful to believe they are. They’re convinced that they’re superior, even when it’s not the reality. And if that constant stream of flattery and admiration stops even for a second, they can turn hostile or aggressive very quickly.
When someone punctures their ego or insults them, narcissists can lash out. They demean, belittle and intimidate. Many studies have linked narcissism with higher levels of aggression and violence. Narcissists are often charming and popular. But over time, they may become cold, manipulative and cruel. And they are often unfaithful, always on the lookout for a more impressive or better-looking partner. (www.webmd.com/mental-health/ss/slideshow-mental-narcissism?ecd=soc — fb — 220916 — cons — ss — narcissism&linkId=100000149218699)