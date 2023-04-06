First, I have to admit that yes, I am a boomer. Further, many might consider me a member of the woke mob that so many seem to fear. And, yes, I am a cynic. A cynic as defined by the late, great George Carlin is only a disappointed idealist.
As boomers, we were handed a society defined by a dream and a decree to always ask what we could do for our country. For the first four decades of my life, I truly felt that we would leave a better world for the generations following. Unfortunately, I no longer feel that way. But, deep in my soul I still hold onto those ideals of my youth.
I’m afraid that in our attempts to make a positive social environment for our children and grandchildren, and to ensure that they weren’t saddled with any insults to their self esteem, we’ve done them an injustice. For it seems as if, in our desire to assure their sense of worth, we’ve deprived them of a sense of shame.
Obviously, our society has lost its collective sense of shame, as evidenced by the rampant injustices we foist upon our fellow occupants of the planet. But even at the level of individuals there seems to be a total lack of consideration for others. An individual’s sense of right and entitlement seems to (lower case t) trump the community’s right to a clean and orderly environment.
Every day I walk our neighborhood and every day I see the accumulated trash and litter tossed from cars. I would be ashamed if I ever tossed a piece of trash onto the roadway. But I grew up in the era when we were encouraged to “Keep America Beautiful” and “Teach the World to Sing.”
So, now that spring returns I’ll once again start my weekly trekking for trash, collecting the refuse tossed along the roadside by the inconsiderate folks who think my world is their trash heap.
So, to all of the drivers drinking their cheap beer and tossing the empties on our roads, I say “Shame on you.”