As noted in the review of the book “Cobalt Red” that was recently published in The Sentinel, the rush to electric vehicles (EVs) will require batteries that in turn require a huge increase in mining of Cobalt and other rare minerals.
Cobalt is primarily mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, much of it extracted by people mining by hand, hammer and shovel in vast open pits hundreds of feet deep, where the miners suffer adverse health effects from their exposure to the mineral’s dust. Windmills and solar panels depend on other rare earth metals, frequently mined in China or various third world countries where environmental protections are lax. Ramping up production of windmills and solar panels to meet goals of replacing fossil fuels with alternative energy sources will require significant increases in mining these minerals as well.
If these minerals are handled improperly they can negatively affect the environment. Those promoting a rapid transition away from fossil fuels to EVs, wind and solar deceive themselves if they think our economy is becoming more “green” as a result. We are simply trading one environmental issue for another, another which is largely hidden as it takes place in poorer parts of the world away from our gaze. Colonialism by another name?
