On July 20, in a letter to the editor to The Sentinel (“Town agent should be more available”), a Gilsum citizen, Sarah Whitmore, wrote to complain about a response she received when she went to the private home of a town employee, about town-related business, to “ask how the town took care of the road.” She even goes on to make a point that she likes her own privacy. She continued that she received a negative response from a person at the road agent’s home.
It was irresponsible of the Gilsum citizen to complain publicly about going to a town employee’s private dwelling to discuss town-related business and receiving a negative response. Needless to say, town employees are not on duty 24/7, especially when at their own dwelling.
It is even more irresponsible for The Sentinel to publish the letter, as it seems to indicate The Sentinel agrees with the Gilsum citizen, that a town employee should be “more available.” All town employees work under federal Department of Labor standards. They are paid to work the hours that they are hired for. None are available at any given time, especially at their private residence, for town business.
Most sensible people, especially someone who respects another’s privacy, would have the sense to contact the Gilsum Town Hall during working hours, to request anything regarding town business. Nowhere does the writer indicate any attempt at sensible and respectful communication was attempted. The Sentinel did not show courtesy or respect for the Gilsum road agent in printing this letter.
Hopefully, this citizen and The Sentinel may be more thoughtful and respectful of a town employee’s privacy in the future!
Sincerely,
KATHY SCOTT
Harrisville
