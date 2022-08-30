A number of people are wondering why Democrats should vote for Amanda Toll and Renee Monteil for Senate (Cheshire District 15) when there exists a fine Democratic incumbent, Paul Berch. Here’s why:
Even if you do not — like me, an older person — think it’s time for us to bring younger people into the process of running things, Toll and Monteil deserve a hearing and your vote. Instead of focusing on keeping our heads above water, they have ideas for the future.
Mr. Berch supports maintenance of the progress made in and by America until recent years, and if he prevails in the primary, I will happily vote for him. But Toll and Monteil have in mind not merely clutching at keeping what our predecessors gave us, but rather moving forward: They envision a bigger picture, including a rational, national health-care system; reproductive rights that are really rights and which do not hinge on the whims of a legislature; economic freedom denied to many New Hampshirites in our era of ever-increasing wealth disparity; truly adequate responses to climate change challenges; and affordable and appropriate education for all citizens who want it.
Most of us want those things, but think we can’t have them, because we have been induced to think that either we can move incrementally and perhaps be marginally successful, or we can go big and fail. Toll and Monteil recognize that this either/or mindset is a false one, that not only can we have a big-picture vision while we work in the here-and-now, but that we must keep that big picture prominent, so that our here-and-now work does not become small and merely defensive.
Toll has already distinguished herself as a legislator who gets the job done, including working “across the aisle” while at the same time planting seeds for future action.
Primaries are where a party works out ideas for its future. I recommend we give Toll and Monteil the opportunity to help New Hampshire grow into the 21st century. And come November, may the Democrats win in Cheshire 15.