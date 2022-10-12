Elections in New Hampshire are educational and fun. One group encouraged me to read New Hampshire’s Constitution, a short and progressive document codifying individual rights, freedom.
I spoke to several sign carriers at the primaries. One was a leading Democrat in town who knew me distastefully. However, we had common ground: too much money influencing elections and some aspects of climate change. The conversation ended with her wishing me luck, which I took as genuine.
I am running to represent Cheshire District 15. John Schmitt is the other Republican (you can vote for one or two) — our campaigns are independent. Our Democratic opponents, Amanda Toll and Renee Monteil, are running as a team. You might have seen their large signs, characterizing themselves as progressive Democrats, as do their mailings.
New Hampshire has a great campaign finance website. Monteil’s records indicate $11,208 in contributions, $10,000 of it from Karla Jurvetson from California. Toll’s contributions total $11,304, with $10,000 coming from Karl Jurvetson from New Hampshire, which is incorrect, (should be Karla, of California). I believe this is a violation of election regulations. All these contributions preceded the Sept. 13 primary.
Paul Berch, eliminated by Toll and Monteil, has reported $10,948 in total for his seven election cycles, winning five. Monteil beat Berch by 130 votes — 2.5 percent of voting Democrats. It was Karla Jurvetson who beat Berch, not Montreil.
Who is Karla Jurvetson? She’s the divorced wife of Steve Jurvetson, an extremely successful venture capitalist. In this election cycle, Karla has contributed $187,500 to New Hampshire candidates and ActBlue New Hampshire.
Some are concerned about out-of-state contributions. One can scan for large contributions, but Toll’s show up in the in-state bucket, due to the address misidentification. In total $6.3 million are coded NH and $3.1 million are coded as out of state. I have mixed feelings about this, because that $3.1 million adds to our economy. However, the circumstances of Berch’s defeat are appalling.
Lastly, Toll and Marteil are not progressives, they are lockstep Democrats. Toll is convicted by her record — the N.H. Liberty Alliance rates legislative records A through F. Below F is “constitutional threat,” which is how they rate Amanda Toll. Toll’s partner Monteil has virtually no Internet presence, but her Facebook and Twitter indicate solely Democratic, divisive issues.
And both their campaigns are 90 percent funded by out-of-state wealth (See Bernie for details).
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF, Keene(This writer is a Republican candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 16.)