My name is Reagan Riffle and I am one of the co-founders of End Sexual Violence on Campus New Hampshire.
After Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll got elected, I approached her with the idea of putting in legislation to add consent and sexual violence prevention education to the state curriculum. She listened to me and young activists around the state about how important this issue is, and built a coalition to put in House Bill 1533, to bring this critical child protection and public safety measure to fruition. Ultimately, the sexual violence prevention piece of her bill was folded into HB 1263, which was recently signed into law. This is a major step toward mitigating violence in our state.
This bill was not an unfunded public school mandate. Quite to the contrary, the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence offers this service to public schools free of charge. My organization also distributes materials for free usage. ESVOC is also committed to circulating sexual and menstrual health care products to those in need at no cost. Their resources can be accessed on the “SHADE” page of www.ESVOCNH.org.
I was extremely disappointed to see the current opponent of Rep. Toll and Renee Monteil, Rep. Paul Berch, criticize the bill on his Facebook page and in a Democratic Caucus chat. Although he had previously supported other types of mandatory education being written into the state curriculum, he vocally argued on his Facebook page against sexual violence and consent education being made mandatory.
This is in sharp contrast to Amanda’s running mate, Renee Monteil, who gave powerful testimony in support of the bill at the public hearing. Amanda’s bill was a priority for the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, the N.H. Youth Movement, and my organization, ESVOCNH.
Rep. Berch’s commentary, unfortunately, devalues the experience of many sexual assault survivors and minimizes the very positive and real impact that prevention and consent education can have on public safety.
On Sept. 13, Cheshire 15 has the chance to send two women with lived experience with sexual violence to Concord. I hope you’ll make that choice.