I am writing in support of Amanda Elizabeth Toll and Renee Monteil for the N.H. House of Representatives.
I was elected to and serve on the Keene Democrats alongside Renee and Amanda. They have played a critical role in organizing multiple educational events on topics such as reproductive rights, immigrant justice, combating the GOP agenda against children, and LGBTQ+ rights in the Granite State.
They’ve brought to light the importance of electing Democrats from the bottom to the top of the ticket. Additionally, they both serve on the Cheshire Democrats Reproductive Rights Committee, keeping the community informed about how they can support the fight for reproductive justice.
In Amanda’s time in Concord, she’s worked tirelessly for justice and equity. Her legislative efforts resulted in sexual violence prevention education now being part of New Hampshire’s curriculum, and the outlawing of the usage of corporal punishment against some of our most vulnerable citizens, children in state care.
She also co-sponsored legislation to undo one of the cruelest pieces of Gov. Sununu’s abortion ban, the ultrasound requirement.
Renee, not yet in the Legislature, still showed up to testify for bills she knew would bring real positive change to New Hampshire.
These are women who are local champions of LGBTQ people, culturally and linguistically diverse people; people who have fought hard for sexual and reproductive privacy in a year when that’s been torn apart. Renee and Amanda will work for a livable wage, lower property taxes, expanded health care access, and to make sure all our public schools, regardless of district, are equitably funded. They’ve been endorsed by the N.H. Youth Movement, End Sexual Violence on Campus, 350 New Hampshire, Rights and Democracy and progressive leaders across the Granite State because of their hard work and dedication. Please join me in voting for them on Sept. 13.