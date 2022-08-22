As a state House representative and longtime citizen of New Hampshire I am writing in strong support of Amanda Elizabeth Toll and Renee Monteil for state representative.
I have had the great honor of working with both of these top-level candidates to ensure reproductive rights and immigrant justice and to combat the ongoing assault by Republicans against the best interests of children and other vulnerable groups of people.
This year I worked with both women to help add sexual violence prevention to the state curriculum. We worked with many organizations including End Sexual Violence on Campus NH, The N.H. Youth Movement, and the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence to push through positive change. The sexual violence education component of Amanda’s bill, which I co-sponsored and Renee testified in favor of, was ultimately folded into legislation which passed. This is a major win in the fight against domestic and sexual violence.
Along the path of community and social action I have met many amazing and wonderful people — and I can say that both Renee Monteil and Amanda Elizabeth Toll are the real deal. They are authentic in their words and are true to their goals in doing what is best for all people.
I urge you to vote for Amanda and Renee for N.H. House on Sept. 13.
LARRY WELKOWITZ
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 4 in the N.H. House.)