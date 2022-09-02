I am supporting Amanda Elizabeth Toll because she has good values and has accomplished much.
For example, she has sponsored or co-sponsored progressive legislation on a wide range of issues. They include: LGBTQ+ rights legislation, including a bill to make the N.H. Constitution gender neutral and a bill to outlaw the gay panic defense; youth empowerment legislation, including a bill to change the minimum age requirement to serve as a state senator from 30 to 25, and a bill to establish a committee to study childcare options for New Hampshire state legislators; education legislation, including a bill commemorating the first labor strike in the U.S. led by women; child protection legislation, including a bill prohibiting the corporal punishment of children in state care; legislation expanding access to health care, including a bill to expand postpartum coverage under Medicaid, and a bill easing the Medicaid eligibility for certain categories of minor and pregnant immigrants and giving lifesaving health care to otherwise uninsured people; childcare legislation, a bill to establish a N.H. Childcare Trust; drug decriminalization legislation, including a bill to legalize cannabis; domestic and sexual violence prevention legislation, including a bill to add sexual violence prevention to the state curriculum, and testifying in favor of funding the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
On reproductive justice legislation, she co-sponsored legislation to overturn the New Hampshire abortion ban and prime-sponsored New Hampshire’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment (CACR 18) to add protections for reproductive rights into the N.H. Constitution. She was also elected to and served on the Progressive Caucus leadership team, the Young Democrats Legislative Caucus leadership team, and as vice chair of the Keene Democrats.
And, she received an award from One Fair Wage for helping to increase the visibility of the fight for wage justice.
Additionally, she participated in countless progressive social movement events. She also teaches reproductive health classes with her own curriculum. She’s written about, and been interviewed on the topic of, reproductive health for an array of publications, including Monadnock Shopper and Elle Magazine (www.elle.com/life-love/a37456775/abortion-doulas-texas-sb8-scotus/). She’s an elected member of the Keene Democrats. She’s helped to organize Keene’s women’s march for several years, and has been a guest speaker. She’s on the Cheshire Democrats’ Reproductive Rights Committee.
This past legislative session, she testified at the Statehouse both in support of the N.H. Reproductive Liberty Amendment and more too numerous to mention here.
LEO SANDY
Chesterfield