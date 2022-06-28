Last week, Roe was overturned. We all knew it was coming but now, here it is. All over the country there will be events, even here in Keene,* where I will be speaking.
I am a full-spectrum doula and reproductive health educator and activist. On the front lines of reproductive work, I have supported women escaping domestic abuse. I have supported women and mothers trying to not sink further into poverty. I have supported women for myriad reasons.
The denial of reproductive rights leads to not only economic hardships but dire situations for many. Roe being overturned is not just an attack on our reproductive rights, but an attack on our collective freedom. It is not meant to stop here; contraception and same-sex marriage are up next.
Right now it is imperative that we elect people that are willing to fight for reproductive freedom. I have two daughters growing up in what is to be a post-Roe society with bodily autonomy under attack. Which is one of the reasons I have decided to run for state representative for Cheshire District 15.
This year, New Hampshire saw its first abortion ban and an effort to codify abortion rights in New Hampshire failed. We need constitutional protections for reproductive rights in the state of New Hampshire.
We can not ignore legislation that disempowers us. Please join me in this fight for our collective freedom.