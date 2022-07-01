We have all learned of the politically motivated decision by the Supreme Court that violates the constitutional rights of women in this county, discards 50 years of precedent, and goes against the will of the majority of Americans.
In the so-called “Live Free or Die” state, there are no clear protections for women against this ban. Do we believe that doctors should be jailed for performing life-saving medical procedures? How heart-breaking for those women who desperately wanted their pregnancy, or whose very lives are endangered by it, to be refused health care. The majority believe women should have the right to make these decisions for themselves.
Do we believe there should be exceptions in New Hampshire that allow ending a pregnancy resulting from rape or incest? How horrific for those victims of violence to have to carry that unwanted pregnancy to term. But the far right minority would force this upon them.
The majority of us believe that women should have the right to make this deeply personal health care decision for themselves, regardless of the details that are none of our business. The far right and so-called “Free” Staters have worked hard to insert themselves into positions of power in New Hampshire and they are bent on destroying these rights and more.
At this point, any vote for a Republican or Free Stater is a vote against women’s rights, plain and simple. We must all commit to supporting candidates who will protect women’s rights and reassert the democratic values of the majority of Granite Staters. Vote blue.