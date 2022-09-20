Although congratulations are in order to the winners of the Sept. 13 Democratic Primary, there are many issues which require the attention and action of our new statehouse candidates. In addition to the pressing issue of reproductive rights, economic and environmental justice are also important issues that need attention. Now that the primaries are done, it’s time for the real work to begin.
On the environmental front, we need legislation to give cities and towns the authority to regulate single-use plastics which, along with out-of-state trash trucked to our landfills, are contributing to our looming solid waste crisis. We also need our representatives to support initiatives at the state level which make renewable energy accessible to the state’s working class, instead of using our state’s $400 million budget surplus on electric bills credits for wealthy, out-of-state, second-home owners. Rep. Amanda Toll accepted an endorsement from environmental PAC 350NH, despite having never sponsored, nor co-sponsored, any environmental legislation. I encourage her to change that statistic this coming legislative session.
Many of our neighbors in rural and wealthy communities are unable to access the services they need because their towns underfund welfare departments and/or have office hours that are inaccessible to working individuals. I would like to see action at the state level to force wealthy communities to fund social services at appropriate levels and to host office hours that are accessible. We also need a county welfare officer who can make house visits and guide those in need through the process to receive aid. County Commissioner Terry Clark would do a service to his constituents by taking action on this.
I encourage progressive candidates, such as Jonah Wheeler in Peterborough, to demand funding for outside social service agencies during their upcoming town meetings. Peterborough and Dublin are the only two Monadnock Region towns I could identify that do not provide funding to outside agencies.
I’d like to see more action at the Statehouse to encourage affordable housing at the local level, including limiting the use of discriminatory zoning and giving municipalities more authority to regulate short-term rentals. I would also encourage progressive candidates, particularly Rep. Toll, who own short-term rentals to stop contributing to, and profiting from the housing crisis by reverting them to affordable workforce rentals. (Rep. Toll lists profits from an AirBnB on her most recent financial disclosure.)