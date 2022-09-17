Thank you, District 10 Republican primary voters!
We now have a clear and distinct choice on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Do you want to send more of your money to Concord with a Fenton income and sales tax?
Will you cede your parental rights to a Democratic government school monopoly?
Are you willing to give up your 2nd Amendment rights to self-defense?
Do you support non-citizens voting in our elections?
Is it your preference to pay twice as much for heating oil, gas and electricity?
Should shortages of medicines, household goods and food be the new norm?
Are you okay with abolishing the citizen Legislature and paying our representatives?
I say no, and I know most of you agree. Let’s send a conservative to represent your beliefs and values in the N.H. Senate.
I have a proven record of service to the Monadnock Region as a volunteer firefighter/EMT, fire chief and three-term selectman in Swanzey.
Together, we can do this. Together, we can do better.
SLY KARASINSKI
Swanzey
(This writer is the Republican candidate for N.H. Senate in District 10.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.