Badger has been producing cruelty-free, organic skincare locally in New Hampshire since 1995.
We’re not alone in our commitment to ensuring that cosmetic products are created humanely, either, as growing sentiment within the personal care products industry has led the Personal Care Products Council and many companies to take a position in support of the federal Humane Cosmetics Act, which would prohibit the use of new animal testing for cosmetics produced or sold in the United States.
We are calling on Sen. Maggie Hassan and the entire Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to include language from the Humane Cosmetics Act within the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Landmark Advancements Act, a broader, must-pass measure concerning reauthorization of the Food and Drug Administration’s user fee programs.
This is a good way to proceed because the legislation involved also grants the FDA oversight over cosmetics. There could be no better time to align our federal regulations with those of eight states and more than 40 nations that have shifted to non-animal methods, and there could be no better vehicle for doing so than the one under consideration by Sen. Hassan and her colleagues.
There is no reason for guinea pigs, rabbits, mice and rats to undergo painful new chemical tests for cosmetic products like shampoo and mascara. Congress has a chance to do their part and put our country squarely behind the growing momentum toward cruelty-free testing methods.
