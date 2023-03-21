We have seen for a number of years that truth is a major inconvenience for Republicans. In addition, misleading the public with little or no evidence to back their claims is another sad chapter in the degradation of this once important political party.
Nationally, we’ve seen FOX News stars fess up regarding their deceptive spin on our country’s last national election, our 45th president, and the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy. And right here on the local level, we hear this spin on our own airwaves.
John McGauley, continues his relentless attacks on New Hampshire’s public schools and their teachers on WKBK. John never needs facts because he knows his fluff, I mean stuff.
I’m an evidence, data, outcome kind of guy. I ask John once again: how many elementary, middle and high school teachers, students, administrators and the parents of these students have you spoken with? How many classrooms have you visited at each level? Have you addressed your concerns to our local school board? A couple of side conversations with your clan members won’t cut it. Perhaps, several hundred data points could make your blather credible, but naw. My guess is you haven’t done any of the above.
Now our phony, no-experience education commissioner, Frank Edelblut, wants to be able to subpoena teachers. For what? You know the type he’s out to nail, 5-foot 3-inch granny incorrigible pedagogues. The plan is to take away academic freedom so that kids turn into automatons (idiots). But the real reason for all this cruelty is to eventually dismantle public education. What young college student will want to go into teaching if they live in fear the jack-booted men are coming? Get it? No future teachers, goodbye public education. Problem solved.
And if Republicans attain their goal and public education collapses what is their alternative? They have none folks. Remember, Republicans are not known for having vision or ideas for the future.
Oh, do you think Edelblut or Sununu ever sent their kids to public schools? Naw. Or that newbie Republican retirees in our state want to pony up for our New Hampshire students? Naw. They’re not their kids.
Finally, on Thursday, March 9, House Republicans voted to extend their voucher program, which means less money for public schools and it’s a sure guarantee your taxes will go up. See, the no new tax Republicans are keeping your trust. Hahahahahaha!
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.