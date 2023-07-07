July has arrived, it’s time for me to catch up. Juneteenth came and went, and celebrations were made, but not by all. Our national holiday reminds us that freedom is a thing, that although intangible, is deeply desired by all persons, regardless of race, gender or political stance.
A large number of people live in fear and insecurity regarding the inability to follow their heart’s dream to find satisfaction and fulfillment. I agree that the highest of Maslow’s hierarchy is personal enlightenment and compassion for the other beings who share the planet.
Our ancestors made crucial decisions which caused ripples far into the future. As children, we were taught to treat others as we would like to be treated. As adults, we try to lead by good examples that are reflected in the choices we make and the interactions we have with our fellow humans residing on this planet.
As I reflect on events of June; I lament the burning of Canada’s vast forests, witnessing the resulting smog and deluge. I mourn the anniversary of overturning Roe vs. Wade, the increase of shootings in America, the corruption of Supreme Court Justices. I recoil at the overturning of affirmative action and voting-rights issues.
Things don’t look so good in France lately, with five nights and more of rioting. Putin dodged a tank round in his Ukraine war. The Internet and Twitter will likely ignite plenty of boomers. By the way. I would advise ignoring the better part of the Internet.
Of course Biden and Trump are facing off again with the conspiracy theorists in full swing with their grist mills. All those who believe that Trump really lost by 8 million votes will be lined up against those who are sure he didn’t, but had it stolen from them. I’m sure that the artificial intelligence we hear so much about will be smarter than the average bear.
Locally, the Hundred Nights shelter is ready to move into their new digs. That doesn’t mean the homeless problem in Keene is over. We need more housing and better transport options, more covered bike racks, and another story on our two parking garages, as well as better pedestrian services like public restrooms.
Bring back Prince Valiant Sunday comics and eliminate the micro-print from The Sentinel’s pages.