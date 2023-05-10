That Clarence Thomas is a piece of work, ain’t he? Looks like he’s been eating Crow for 20 years with lavish trips and all.
Judge Thomas is so good at his job he didn’t ask a question for 10 years while hearing Supreme Court cases because he had no need for curiosity or information.
Meanwhile, he was taking expensive vacations and trips paid for as the Crow flies and they told him it was an OK thing to do.
Looks like he should have asked more questions when he was off the bench than he did when he was on the bench.
JACK COEY
Keene
