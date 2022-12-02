The traffic problems in Keene are nearing the end, or is it the beginning? The new roundabout at Key Road is finished ... almost; the N.H. DOT will stretch that one out to make the City Council think twice. What’s that? Another roundy at Island Street? Awesome!
Fix the old trestle bridge (that works just fine) (future bike bridge?); then the plans turn to Main Street, and (forgetting West Street) the radical idea of narrowing Main Street. That might work, but how about we try a radical idea that’s 50 years old, and a lot cheaper?
How about we take down the “no bicycling” and “no skateboarding” signs from Main Street and allow riders and walkers to mingle, like they do on every other bike path in town?
Perhaps widen the sidewalk, and paint a bike lane there. Hire a few bicycle cops or (Gasp!) a foot patrol officer to give out tickets and warnings to rowdy riders. Keep the sharrows for adventurers.
I mean, seriously; do we need another expensive study to point out the right way to do things? This is New Hampshire. We invented thrift.
As far as moving the present square/circle to become a true roundabout without traffic lights, I’m all in for that. The open space would suddenly seem expansive and tempting.
That, and put another story or two on our existing parking garages, and put satellite shuttle parking at the outskirts — NGM; police/Keene Ice; KSC ‘A’ fields; and other large underused parking lots — with regular shuttles to convey visitors around conveniently with their tax-free purchases.
I’m sorry to note that the dog park/Frisbee golf course ideas basically ignore the homeless camp issue. I didn’t see any reason to not make the campground viable again, and have the other things.
As far as bike infrastructure, Court Street, from the hospital to 7/11 is unridable still, after the tiny improvements. It’s time bicyclists in West Keene off Court have a viable bike-way to 12A. We could also use more covered bike parking all over.
The car-centric mentality ignores the needs of bikers and pedestrians. I’ve been complaining about the Court Street problem bike-path/walkway for years. Why no action? Because provisions for cars are more important than for bikes, or homeless people who don’t even have cars. The City Council needs to think of ways to make life in Keene easier for those who can’t afford the champagne lifestyle of the powerful.