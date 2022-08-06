Did we all enjoy the relentless, merciless, brutal heat of the past week? I certainly did not and I know many others who felt the same way. Not normal for New England!
We are now in the middle of campaign season for state and federal elections in Nov. Let’s all do our homework on candidates who are looking to become elected or seeking reelection. We have known for decades that climate change is a real issue, with one political party in favor of tackling it head on and the other deeply entrenched in climate change denial.
For example, according to The New York Times: “... Why have Republicans become the party of climate doom? Money is an important part of the answer: In the current cycle Republicans have received 97 percent of political contributions from the coal industry, 88 percent from oil and gas.” (Paul Krugman, December 2019)
In 2019, the “Arctic Report Card” released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported a rapidly changing Arctic environment of melting ice, a greener landscape and larger greenhouse-gas emissions. The report also revealed temperatures are continuing to rise and the rapidly thawing of frozen earth in the Arctic is a result of climate change.
Our job, as stewards of the planet and for the protection of generations to come, is to educate ourselves about the candidates running for public office. Do not be afraid to ask them their stance on the climate change emergency we now find ourselves in and what possible rapid (because that’s where we are now, folks) solutions they have in mind. Do not be afraid to ask who is funding their campaign. Take this education with you into the voting booth and vote accordingly.
Hopefully, you will vote for the future of the planet and for the safety of generations to come.