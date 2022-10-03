A lively discussion is occurring between the city of Keene and residents related to zoning code changes that would reduce the present 5-acre minimum developable lot to a 2-acre minimum in the Rural District of the city.
On Sept. 15, Eloise Clark submitted an excellent letter to The Sentinel, “Has the city really thought this through?” I add a resounding “No! The city has not!”
Ms. Clark clearly details issues involved. I will not repeat her comments. I do want to highlight two points: One, to change and legalize the development reduction in Keene’s Rural District from 5 acres to 2 acres is penny wise and pound foolish. Two, to shrink developable lot size from 5 to 2 acres in the Rural District would display a short-sighted vision for future land use in Keene.
Tax problems will not be solved. Environmental challenges in rural districts will increase in vulnerability. Lost trees, disturbed land and water protectors will lose their effectiveness leading to more cost to the city.
I would offer the following suggestion: For the Joint Committee of the Planning Board/Planning, Licenses and Development Committee to establish a long-range planning group of 8-12 people representing voices from wide and different areas of our community to research everything from wildlife, taxes, water runoff, lot size, etc.
A wider exploration and discussion of the issues could develop a comprehensive vision that would prevent disaster, catastrophe, and protect all the people of Keene and the land we live on.