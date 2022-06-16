We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Keene seems to have started to lower its standards, approximately the time of the pandemic. Perhaps often working remotely can be blamed, but now people are back working on site ... things could use some work.
A community that once was respected is now filling the courts with serious crimes, causing safety concerns for residents.
Drivers on Main Street daily surpass the speed limit and have been known to hit pedestrians. They also bully those on bicycles. Walking, you could easily be hit by a car, if you did not step back, giving speeders the right of way, even though you’re in a clearly marked crosswalk.
Dogs accompany owners downtown, leaving their “business” and some — but not all — owners, take the time or respect the city enough to clean it up.
A few people have been seen bringing snakes and birds into a restaurant when ordering food ... that alone sounds like a pandemic just waiting to happen. Wildlife is known to be disease carriers.
“Live Free or Die” may be our state motto; however, allowing people to disregard a city’s laws/rules to suit themselves is not OK.
What people demand is not always the best policy. Otherwise, why have city officials to purpose, vote on and enforce these policies?
Independent thinking is not always a popular quality but is admired, respected and needed to achieve and improve.
Sometimes it’s good to hear a “Nay” among the crowd, especially when it means needed change with law and order.
