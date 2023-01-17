There’s a story I want to tell you about a city I am very familiar with, a city with a bigger and much more historic downtown than Keene’s. (There’s a bar there that’s been in operation since the 13th century — it was already 500 years old when people were discussing how the French Revolution was going and how Louis XVI had lost his head. That bar was also headquarters for the Canadian Air Force in World War 2.)

Recommended for you