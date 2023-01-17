There’s a story I want to tell you about a city I am very familiar with, a city with a bigger and much more historic downtown than Keene’s. (There’s a bar there that’s been in operation since the 13th century — it was already 500 years old when people were discussing how the French Revolution was going and how Louis XVI had lost his head. That bar was also headquarters for the Canadian Air Force in World War 2.)
The city is Ghent, in Belgium, and it was congested with car traffic and all the troubles that brings. And a bunch of dreamers wanted to ban all cars from the city center, an area much bigger than Keene’s downtown.
Needless to say, everyone was against it. You couldn’t turn back the clocks, make cars go away. What an idiotic idea. What would people with children do? Old people? Disabled people? What would people who were shopping downtown do? How would they carry provisions without a car? The downtown was the city’s pride and joy, and if cars weren’t allowed, no one would come, and it would die. What kind of morons were proposing such a thing? Of course, it was understood people in government thought this was a good idea — government people are idiots by definition. Everyone knows that, right?
But Belgium being a country where bureaucrats always win, the center city of Ghent was eventually cleared of all cars.
Everyone loved it! Suddenly, you could actually see the magnificent buildings, because your eyes weren’t trained on traffic, trying not to die. People sitting in cafés loved how there were no ugly traffic sounds, no screeching, no horns. And everyone loved that there were no exhaust fumes polluting everyone’s every breath, every sip of coffee. People flocked to the city center, because it was livable once more. The tram took care of those who truly could not walk, and it turned out kids — and their parents — loved them not being confined in cars.
And on everyone’s lips was the same refrain: wasn’t it just like the idiots in government not to have thought of this much, much earlier.
So our people here aren’t trying anything nearly as revolutionary. (We’re just trying to shuffle a few parking spaces around.) But the usual suspects are huffing and puffing and needing their smelling salts. I say: let the future happen.